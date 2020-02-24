Bulls' Wendell Carter: Questionable Tuesday
Carter (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Carter missed two more games over the weekend, but there's hope that Tuesday could finally mark his return from the severe ankle sprain that's kept him on the shelf since early-January. Look for a clearer update after shootaround Tuesday morning.
