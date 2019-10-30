Bulls' Wendell Carter: Questionable Wednesday
Carter (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to eye inflammation, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports. According to coach Jim Boylen, "His left eye is really swollen, his right eye is somewhat swollen."
Carter was originally probable due to a thumb injury, but he's been downgraded to questionable with this new ailment. We'll see if he can get through pregame activities. If he's ruled out, Luke Kornet and Daniel Gafford could be in line for extra run.
