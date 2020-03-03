Bulls' Wendell Carter: Quiet in 23 minutes
Carter (ankle) posted seven points (2-5 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 109-107 win over the Mavericks.
Carter (ankle) drew his second straight start at center and saw his minute total increased by five after earning 18 on Saturday against the Knicks. Having been out since Jan. 6 prior to these last two tilts, it's not surprising to see Chicago bringing Carter along slowly. As a result, the sophomore big man might be a player to stay away from in the short term. However, Wednesday's bout versus the Timberwolves likely makes for a friendly matchup for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...