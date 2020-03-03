Carter (ankle) posted seven points (2-5 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 109-107 win over the Mavericks.

Carter (ankle) drew his second straight start at center and saw his minute total increased by five after earning 18 on Saturday against the Knicks. Having been out since Jan. 6 prior to these last two tilts, it's not surprising to see Chicago bringing Carter along slowly. As a result, the sophomore big man might be a player to stay away from in the short term. However, Wednesday's bout versus the Timberwolves likely makes for a friendly matchup for fantasy purposes.