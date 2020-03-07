Carter had eight points (2-4 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and an assist in 26 minutes Friday, as the Bulls fell to the Pacers 108-102.

He shoved Jakaar Sampson and proceeded to pick up a technical foul by chirping to the officials in the third quarter. This nearly resulted in an ejection, and the Bulls ended up turning to Thaddeus Young (26 minutes) thereafter to close the game. Carter reached his expected playing total, but is a candidate to remain around 25 minutes in the coming weeks, potentially becoming expendable if Chicago looks to further evaluate rookie Daniel Gafford.