Carter (abdomen) is ready for the start of training camp, though he'll be watched closely, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Carter underwent surgery in July to repair a core muscle injury, but he's recovered nicely and will be on the court when training camp begins. Unsurprisingly, the team is expected to monitor him closely in an effort to prevent further injury. Carter is on track to begin the 2019 campaign as Chicago's starting center.