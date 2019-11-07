Bulls' Wendell Carter: Ready to start Wednesday
Carter (thumb) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Carter was considered probable after playing through the thumb injury for 31 minutes Tuesday, so it's no surprise to see him in the starting five again Wednesday. The 2018 first-round pick is averaging 14.1 points and 9.6 points in 28.4 minutes through eight games this season.
