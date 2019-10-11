Bulls' Wendell Carter: Remains out Friday
Carter (back) is listed as out for Friday's preseason game against the Pacers, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
While Carter will remain on the sideline Friday night, he is back practicing and is expected to make his preseason debut when the team travels to Toronto on Sunday. In the meantime, Cristiano Felicio should be in line for his third straight start at center to start the preseason.
