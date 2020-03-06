Bulls' Wendell Carter: Restrictions nearly lifted
Carter is progressing toward not having a minutes restriction, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Carter played 25 minutes during Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, but he's close to being cleared for his regular 30-minute workload. The team didn't offer an official limit for Friday's contest, but he figures to see between 25 and 30 minutes.
