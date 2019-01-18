Bulls' Wendell Carter: Results from specialist incoming
Carter (thumb) saw a specialist for his injury Friday morning and results are expected later in the day, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
It seemed like the Bulls may have been out of the woods after Carter's MRI came back clean, but there still seems to be some hesitation about throwing him back out into games soon. To clear things up, the rookie has seen a specialist, and we're expected to learn more about his condition later Friday.
More News
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Officially out Thursday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Doubtful to play Thursday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Officially out Thursday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Diagnosed with sprained thumb•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Expected to miss multiple weeks•
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...