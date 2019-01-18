Carter (thumb) saw a specialist for his injury Friday morning and results are expected later in the day, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

It seemed like the Bulls may have been out of the woods after Carter's MRI came back clean, but there still seems to be some hesitation about throwing him back out into games soon. To clear things up, the rookie has seen a specialist, and we're expected to learn more about his condition later Friday.

