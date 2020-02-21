Bulls' Wendell Carter: Return unlikely Saturday
Carter (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Though Carter was able to go through a 3-on-3 game in practice that included contact, he's not quite ready to make his return from a sprained right ankle as soon as Saturday. His next opportunity to play arrives Sunday against the Wizards.
