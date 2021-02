Carter (quadriceps) is available for Monday's game at Indiana and isn't expected to play heavy minutes, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

The 21-year-old has missed the past 11 games with a bruised right quad, but he'll return to the court Monday against the Pacers. Coach Billy Donovan said Carter doesn't officially have a minutes restriction, but the center still won't play extended minutes during his first game in nearly a month.