Bulls' Wendell Carter: Returns to practice
Carter (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Carter won't be forced to miss any time after spraining his ankle during Tuesday's practice. According to Johnson, Carter is feeling the best he has in a long time after undergoing core muscle surgery in July.
