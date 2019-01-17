Carter (thumb) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

As expected, Carter will miss his first game of the season as he nurses a sprained left thumb. Fortunately, the big man avoided a more serious injury and is being considered day-to-day, with his next chance to play coming Saturday against the Heat. Look for his status to clear up closer to game-time.

