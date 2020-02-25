Play

Carter (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Thunder, KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

In an encouraging development, Carter was initially listed as "questionable" for Tuesday, but he'll ultimately miss at least one more game as he works back from a severely sprained ankle. The Bulls have three full days off following Tuesday's game, so there's a decent chance Carter could return for Saturday's contest in New York.

