Carter totaled 10 points (3-7 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists in a 106-99 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Carter had his second double figure scoring game since being removed from the starting lineup three contests ago. The center was especially effective at the line, making a team-high four shots from the charity stripe. Since moving to the bench, Carter has averaged 10.3 points and 8.7 rebounds across 19.6 minutes per game, which isn't far off from his 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds as a starter.