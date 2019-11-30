Carter had 16 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 34 minutes of a loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Carter recorded at least nine rebounds for the fourth consecutive game and the fifth time in his last six games as he posted one of his more productive efforts of the season. The second year pro will try to keep the momentum going heading into his next game against the Kings on Monday.