Bulls' Wendell Carter: Scores 16 points in loss
Carter had 16 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 34 minutes of a loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.
Carter recorded at least nine rebounds for the fourth consecutive game and the fifth time in his last six games as he posted one of his more productive efforts of the season. The second year pro will try to keep the momentum going heading into his next game against the Kings on Monday.
More News
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Efficient in loss•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Grabs another double-double•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Double-doubles in win•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Another double-double against Nets•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Double-double in 35 minutes•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Cleared, as expected•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...