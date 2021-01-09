Carter totaled 23 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Lakers on Friday.

Carter was limited to 25 minutes in the loss but still managed to tally his season high in points. He wasn't as aggressive on the boards as in his previous contest, when he grabbed 17 rebounds against Sacramento, but Carter's seven rebounds were nonetheless a nice complement to his scoring. The third-year center out of Duke is posting per-game averages of 12.9 points, 8.1 boards and 2.8 assists on the campaign.