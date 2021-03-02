Carter scored eight points (2-4 FG, 4-6 FT) to go along with three rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nuggets.

Carter played just under four minutes in the fourth quarter, with Thaddeus Young instead earning most of the court time. This continued a troubling trend for Carter, as he's now played 25 minutes or fewer in four of eight games since returning from a quadriceps injury. While it appeared his playing time was stabilizing and he put together a string of strong performances in that span, Carter has played 25 and 23 minutes in his last two contests, respectively.