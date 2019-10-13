Bulls' Wendell Carter: Set to start Sunday
Carter (back) will https://twitter.com/chicagobulls/status/1183465349225832450start Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Carter had been dealing with a back injury, but he'll be back in as the starting center Sunday and is expected see roughly 16 minutes of action -- all of which will come in the first half, according to coach Jim Boylen.
