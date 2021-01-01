Carter scored 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 23 minutes in Thursday's win over the Wizards.

Carter exited the game briefly with a hip injury early in the fourth quarter but managed to return. Despite the depressed minutes total, he scored a season-best 16 points and knocked down only his second three-point shot of the campaign. Carter also saw an uptick in his defensive stats, a positive development after he came into the game with only two blocks and no steals.