Bulls' Wendell Carter: Sitting out practice
Carter will not practice Friday due to a left shoulder injury.
The issue doesn't look to be anything serious, but it's nonetheless something to keep an eye on as Sunday's preseason opener approaches. The rookie out of Duke is expected to compete for the starting center spot in camp.
