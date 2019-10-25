Bulls' Wendell Carter: Starting as expected
Carter (thumb) is starting Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Eric Hasseltine of the Grizzlies Radio Network reports.
Carter was listed as probable prior to the matchup with a left thumb sprain, and as expected, he's been cleared to play.
