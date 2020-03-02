Bulls' Wendell Carter: Starting Monday
Carter (ankle) will start Monday's game against Dallas, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Carter will make a second consecutive start. During Saturday's game loss to the Knicks, Carter's first appearance since Jan. 6, he finished with six points, nine rebounds, two assists and a block in 18 minutes of play.
