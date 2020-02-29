Play

Carter (ankle) will start Saturday's game against the Knicks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Carter, who has been hampered by a severe right ankle sprain, will play for the first time since Jan. 6. He'll play in a diminished capacity and will be on a 22-minute limit, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Prior to sustaining the injury, Carter posted averages of 11.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 30.0 minutes per game.

