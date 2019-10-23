Bulls' Wendell Carter: Starting season opener
Carter (thumb) is starting at center Wednesday against the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
As expected, Carter is good to go for Wednesday's season opener after missing time earlier in the month with a sprained left thumb. The big man played 39 minutes during the preseasons, tallying 10 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and three assists.
