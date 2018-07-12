Bulls' Wendell Carter: Strong play continues
Carter recorded 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 95-83 summer league win over the Mavericks.
Carter is continuing to tear up summer league. Coming into Wednesday's game, the rookie was averaging 16.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 1.3 assists through three summer league tilts. He should see significant run in the Bulls' frontcourt this season.
