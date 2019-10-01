Bulls' Wendell Carter: Suffers sprained ankle
Carter sprained his left ankle during Tuesday's practice, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Carter was declared healthy after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle in July, but he suffered an ankle sprain during Chicago's first practice. The Bulls are considering him day-to-day for the time being, though he may be held out of a preseason game or two as a precaution.
