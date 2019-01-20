Bulls' Wendell Carter: Surgery coming Monday
Carter is slated to undergo surgery Monday to repair his left thumb, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Charania relays that Carter will be sidelined up to three months following the procedure, which essentially matches the 8-to-12-week recovery timeline that surfaced Friday after the big man met with a specialist. The Bulls should be able to pinpoint a more accurate return date for Carter a few weeks after the surgery, but if the three-month timeline proves realistic, it would likely spell an end to his rookie campaign. Bobby Portis and Robin Lopez have covered the bulk of the center minutes for the first two games of Carter's absence, but Cristiano Felicio could enter the picture at the position in the event Lopez is traded prior to the Feb. 7 deadline or bought out of his contract shortly thereafter.
