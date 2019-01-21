Bulls' Wendell Carter: Surgery deemed successful
Carter underwent successful surgery Monday to repair the ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb.
The surgery was performed by Dr. John Fernandez and is expected to keep Carter sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks. A more concrete return date should come into focus as Carter progresses in his recovery, but it's possible that the rookie doesn't return before the end of the season. With Carter on the shelf, Bobby Portis and Robin Lopez should continue to cover the bulk of minutes at center, while Cristiano Felicio could also enter the fold, especially in the event Lopez is traded or bought out.
