Bulls' Wendell Carter: Swats five shots in debut

Carter posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five blocks, two steals and one assist across 29 minutes during Saturday's 86-81 summer league victory over the Cavaliers.

Carter led off summer league with a bang Saturday, flashing three-point range, rebounding ability and massive defensive impact. The No.7 overall pick in this year's draft, Carter could end up starting at center, or at least playing a sixth-man role in the frontcourt behind Robin Lopez and Lauri Markkanen.