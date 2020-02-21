Play

Carter (ankle) took contact in a 3-on-3 setting during Friday's practice and his status for Saturday's game against the Suns will be determined that day, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Carter appears to be on the verge of a return from a sprained right ankle that's kept him out over the past 19 games. If he plays Saturday, there's a strong chance he'll be on a minutes restriction.

