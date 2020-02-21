Bulls' Wendell Carter: Takes contact in practice
Carter (ankle) took contact in a 3-on-3 setting during Friday's practice and his status for Saturday's game against the Suns will be determined that day, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Carter appears to be on the verge of a return from a sprained right ankle that's kept him out over the past 19 games. If he plays Saturday, there's a strong chance he'll be on a minutes restriction.
More News
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Won't return Thursday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Hoping to return Thursday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Will sit through All-Star break•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Timetable emerges•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Expected to miss weeks•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...