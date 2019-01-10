Bulls' Wendell Carter: Team-high scoring total in loss
Carter posted 22 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes in the Bulls' 124-112 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
The rookie's scoring total paced the Bulls and served as his first 20-point-plus effort since Nov. 30. Carter 's offensive usage has gone through considerable fluctuation after a hot start to his career, as Wednesday's tally qualified as only the sixth double-digit point haul for Carter since Dec. 1. The 19-year-old's rebounding has been a lot steadier of late, however, as Carter has brought down between six and 13 rebounds in eight of the last nine contests.
