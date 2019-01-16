Bulls' Wendell Carter: Thumb injury could be 'significant'
Carter's (thumb) MRI has yet to return and there is internal worry that the injury could be "significant", K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Carter suffered the injury during Tuesday's loss to the Lakers in Los Angeles, and it seems the rookie could be in for an extended absence. More information will emerge once his MRI results are revealed, but initial rumblings aren't encouraging.
