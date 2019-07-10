Carter underwent core muscle surgery Tuesday and is facing a 6-to-8 week recovery timeline.

Carter is still expected to fully cleared in time for training camp, which lines up with the initial rehab timetable. The 25-year-old flashed his upside in an injury-shortened rookie campaign, averaging 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 25.2 minutes in 44 games.