Bulls' Wendell Carter: Upgraded to probable
Carter (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Knicks
All signs are pointing toward Carter making his return Saturday following a 22-game absence. It's not immediately clear what his role will be in his first game back, and it's possible he's eased back into form.
