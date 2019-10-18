Bulls' Wendell Carter: Well-rounded line in 22 minutes
Carter compiled eight points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 111-93 win over the Hawks.
Carter has dealt with back and thumb injuries here in the preseason but felt well enough to play in the finale. He'll now have nearly a week to rest and recover in advance of Wednesday's regular season opener versus a Hornets team that's expected to be among the worst in the league in 2019-20.
