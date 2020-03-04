Bulls' Wendell Carter: Will see 22-24 minutes Wednesday
Carter will start and see 22-24 minutes during Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Carter remains under a minutes limit as he works back from an ankle injury that cost him 22 straight games. In his first two games back, he averaged 6.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 block in 20.5 minutes.
