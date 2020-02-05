The NBA announced last week that Carter (ankle) won't be available for the United States squad in the Feb. 14 Rising Stars Challenge, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. The press release notes that Carter isn't expected to return to game action for the Bulls until after the All-Star break.

Carter hasn't played since Jan. 6 after suffering a severe right ankle sprain. Shortly after Carter was diagnosed with the injury, the Bulls gave him an estimated recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks. The NBA's press release confirms that Carter is trending toward the longer end of that timeline, and it's no lock at this stage that he'll be ready to go in the Bulls' first game out of the break Feb. 20 versus Charlotte. Carter would likely need to resume practicing at some point next week to make himself a realistic candidate to play when Chicago opens its second-half slate.