Carter will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury. He is expected to be ready for training camp.

A thumb injury cut Carter's rookie campaign short, with the big man appearing in only 44 games. He still managed to show off some upside, however, racking up three 20-point games, nine performances with at least 10 boards, and seven outings with more than two blocks. While Carter will be sidelined for summer league, he should be good to go by the time training camp rolls around.