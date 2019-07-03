Bulls' Wendell Carter: Will undergo core muscle surgery
Carter will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury. He is expected to be ready for training camp.
A thumb injury cut Carter's rookie campaign short, with the big man appearing in only 44 games. He still managed to show off some upside, however, racking up three 20-point games, nine performances with at least 10 boards, and seven outings with more than two blocks. While Carter will be sidelined for summer league, he should be good to go by the time training camp rolls around.
More News
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.