Bulls' Wendell Carter: Won't return Thursday
Carter (ankle) will not make his return Thursday against the Hornets, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Carter has been out since Jan. 6 due to a sprained right ankle. While he won't play Thursday, a return appears to be on the horizon. Carter's next chance to play arrives Saturday against the Suns.
