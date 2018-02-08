Bulls' Willie Reed: Traded to Bulls
Reed (suspension) was traded to the Bulls on Thursday in exchange for Jameer Nelson, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
This is the second time in just over a week that Reed has been traded after the Clippers shipped him to Detroit as part of the Blake Griffin deal. Reed was recently suspended six games for his role in a domestic violence incident, so he'll have to serve the rest of that before putting a Bulls uniform on, but given that Chicago is likely more focused on the development of their young frontcourt talent like Cristiano Felicio and Bobby Portis, Reed's role on his new team will likely be limited once he returns.
