Kawamura notched 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists, one rebound and three steals in 28 minutes of Tuesday's 114-105 Summer League win over the Pacers.

Kawamura, who was on a two-way contract with the Grizzlies in 2024-25, appeared in 22 games at the NBA level. He was a standout for the Memphis Hustle in the G League, however, so it's not a surprise to see him make an impression on the Bulls during the Summer League.