Kawamura (lower leg) signed a two-way contract with the Bulls on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Kawamura signed a two-way pact with the Bulls in July but was waived before the start of the regular season. However, he'll rejoin the team on a two-way deal. In a corresponding move, Chicago has waived Trentyn Flowers (knee). Kawamura will likely spend most of his time with the G League's Windy City Bulls, though he should provide emergency depth for the parent club while Josh Giddey (hamstring) is sidelined.