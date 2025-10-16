Kawamura (lower leg) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Kawamura will miss Thursday's preseason finale while tending to a lower leg injury. He appears destined to spend the majority of his time in the G League this season, so it's unlikely that the 24-year-old will see the floor in Thursday's regular-season opener against Detroit even if he's back at full strength.