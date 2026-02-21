Collins will undergo surgery for a sprain right toe and will be sidelined for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Collins has not played since sustaining the injury against the Bucks on Dec. 27. He was recently reevaluated by medical staff, who determined that season-ending surgery was the best course of action for the veteran big man. Collins was limited to just 10 regular-season games due to injury and averaged 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 threes over 18.4 minutes per game. He will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.