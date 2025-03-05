Collins closed with 20 points (10-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 139-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

Making his fifth straight start in place of Nikola Vucevic (calf), Collins stayed productive with his third double-double of the season -- all of which have come while Chicago's top center has been on the shelf. During his starting run, Collins has averaged 18.2 points, 10.4 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 threes while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor, but he could be set to slide back to the bench with Vucevic eyeing a return to the lineup Thursday in Orlando.