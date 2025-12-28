Collins limped to the locker room in the closing minutes of Saturday's 112-103 loss to Milwaukee, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Collins suffered an apparent lower body injury late in the contest and did not return. He logged 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes before exiting. He'll have minimal time to rest and recover, as the Bulls face Minnesota on Monday.