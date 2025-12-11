Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Bulls' Zach Collins: Expected to play vs. Hornets
Collins (wrist) is probable for Friday's game against the Hornets.
The Bulls continue to monitor Collins after the big man underwent offseason wrist surgery. With Jalen Smith (hamstring) also in line to play Friday, the expectation is that he and Collins will share the backup center minutes behind Nikola Vucevic.