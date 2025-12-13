Collins ended Friday's 129-126 win over the Hornets with 16 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 20 minutes.

Collins had his best game of the season, falling two rebounds short of a double-double. With Nikola Vucevic struggling once again, Collins and Jalen Smith took it upon themselves to up the ante. While Collins does have a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, as long as Chicago is running a three-center rotation, it's hard to see either Collins or Smith having sustainable value. At this point, managers in standard leagues should simply monitor the situation.