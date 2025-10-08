Collins finished with 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 14 minutes during Tuesday's 118-117 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Collins was one of five players off the bench to crack double digits in the scoring column. He was incredibly efficient, missing only one of his eight field-goal attempts, as he and Matas Buzelis helped pace their squad to a one-point win on the road in Cleveland.